Police: 3 in critical condition, 1 jailed after Kan. drug deal shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent four people to a hospital.

Just after 11p.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in the 2000 Block of West MacArthur in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

When officers arrived, they came in contact with a 23-year-old resident of the home with a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to Davidson. Three other adults were also at the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Investigators learned that four suspects including three 18-year-olds and a 23-year-old went to the home to purchase marijuana. A physical altercation occurred inside the home. The 23-year-old resident and three suspects were shot. One of the 18-year-old suspects remained in a vehicle and did not enter the home.

Officers observed blood, bullet casings and other damage inside the home, according to Davidson. While officers investigating the scene, a vehicle dropped off the suspects at St. Francis Hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, police located the suspect’s vehicle, a black Cadillac with blood inside. They also located the fourth 18-year-old suspect at the hospital. He was not injured. Officers booked him into the Sedgwick County jail for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and discharge of a weapon at an occupied dwelling, according to Davidson.

The 23-year-old resident of the home was treated at the hospital and released. The three suspects remain hospitalized in critical condition, according to Davidson. One was shot in the face, another in the groin and the other in the chest.

Possible charges against all those involved will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Two of the suspects are known gang members, according to Davidson.