Panther scrimmage schedule and fall sports info

GBHS sports scrimmages will be held this week on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, August 24th:
6:00 – Soccer at Cavanaugh Field
JV will play the U13 Club team @ 6:00 and the Varsity will play GBHS alumni at 6:30.

Friday, August 25th:
5:00 – Volleyball in the HS main gym
9th/JV will play @ 5:00 pm and JV/Varsity will play @ 5:45 pm
7:00 – Football @ Memorial Stadium

ADMISSION FOR ALL SCRIMMAGES WILL BE SPORT DRINKS AND WATER.

• Admission to Great Bend High School athletic events will increase with the 2017-18 fall sport season. Ticket prices will be as follows:
Student (grades K-12)
$4 for varsity events
$3 for JV/C-Team/9th grade events
Adults
$6 for varsity events
$5 for JV/C-Team/9th grade events
Post Season events are regulated by the KSHSAA