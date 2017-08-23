Kansas woman sentenced for deadly crash into teen students

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman whose speeding car hit a group of teenagers, killing one, has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 41-year-old Tamika Pledger was sentenced Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter in the January 2015 death of 16-year-old Tierra Smith.

The victim was with a group of teenagers in Kansas City, Kansas, involved in a confrontation when Pledger’s car hit them while going more than 30 mph in a 20 mph speed zone.

Pledger contended her car’s brakes didn’t work properly. She said she was responding to a call from a teenage relative that other girls were bothering her.

Pledger was also found guilty of three counts of aggravated battery for injuring three other teens.