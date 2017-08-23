Kansas homeowner helps deputy catch felon during burglary

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and additional charges thanks to the help of a rural Saline County homeowner.

Just after 4a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call regarding a break-in in the 100 Block of West Prairie Ridge Road to find the suspect sprawled on the ground at gunpoint, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The 51-year-old homeowner told deputies he heard his dog barking, so he grabbed his .357 Magnum and went out to investigate.

The homeowner found 38-year-old Jason Allen Wooderson going through his truck, according to Soldan. Wooderson also had drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person.

Deputies arrested Wooderson and booked him into the Saline County Jail for possession of an opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.

He has previous convictions in Ottawa, Saline and Dickinson County for drugs, burglary, theft and criminal use of a financial card.