John R. Miller, Sr.

John R. “Jack” Miller, Sr., 96, died Aug. 23, 2017 at River Bend Assisted Living in Great Bend. He was born Aug. 7, 1921, at Claflin, the son of J. W. and Frances (Linsner) Miller. He married Ruth I. Brackeen on Oct. 12, 1941, at Great Bend. She died Aug. 23, 2013. Mr. Miller worked for Phillips Petroleum and various subsidiaries for 43 years in many states and foreign assignments. He was a lifetime member of the Catholic church.

Survivors include one son, Col. John R. Miller, USAF (Ret.) and his wife Chloellen of Woodbridge, Va.; one daughter, Monica Koenigsberg, PhD of Westcliffe, Colo.; two grandchildren: Semra Staut and Evan Miller and his wife Tonya, both of Charlotte, N.C.; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey Miller. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Walter Miller, Bob Miller, Albert Miller, Joe Miller, and Arthur Miller; and three sisters, Ella Casad, Marie Reasoner, and Ann Norton.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Great Bend Cemetery with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Memorials have been established with Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.