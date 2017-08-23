John Duane Kepka

GREAT BEND — John Duane “J.D.” Kepka, 54, died Aug. 20, 2017, at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born Aug. 4, 1963, at Ellsworth, the son of John H. and Fern (Davidson) Kepka. A Great Bend, Kansas resident since 2007 coming from Hays, Mr. Kepka was a housekeeper for the Baltzell Motel.

He enjoyed rock and roll music, classic literature, poetry and sports.

Survivors include companion, Teresa Daniels of Great Bend; one sister, Kimberly Walter and her husband David of Great Bend; one brother, Phillip Kepka and his wife Kimberly of Great Bend; two nieces, Charise Oelger and her husband Denny of Great Bend, and Michelle Desmarteau-Shump and her husband Jason; two step-nephews, Wade Kepka of Wyoming, and Dane Kepka and his wife Aimee of Great Bend; and one step-niece, Meg Kepka-Clark and her husband Brennan of Overland Park.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at 1409 Main St., Great Bend. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the J. D. Kepka Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530