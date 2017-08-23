Hail to the Chief

Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano hasn’t reached the finish line yet but he sure can see it. Thursday, August 31st will be Napolitano’s last official day on the job after working for the department for the past 43 years. Before becoming chief in 1998, Napolitano worked as a volunteer firefighter, firefighter, EMT, paramedic, captain, and assistant chief. Veteran Great Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief John Stettinger says Napolitano’s leadership will be missed.

Fire Inspector Mark Orth has worked a long time with Napolitano himself and says the chief always worked hard to get the best equipment for his firefighters so they could work in a dangerous job as safely as possible.

While a search for his replacement has yet to begin, the department’s three Battalion Chiefs will all help lead the department after Napolitano’s retirement.

Napolitano submitted his resignation on August 11th.