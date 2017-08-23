Cop Shop (8/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/22)

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:57 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3909 2nd Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:18 p.m. a burglary was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/22)

Sick Person

At 5:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 420 Buckeye Street.

Chest Pain

At 9:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1615 16th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 2920 10th Street.

At 12:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 2020 Forest Avenue.

At 1:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Harrison Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 3:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:16 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1106 Baker Avenue.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 7:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 217 Chestnut Street.

Theft

At 7:56 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 1315 10th Street, reported a theft.