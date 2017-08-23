Cop Shop (8/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/22)
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:57 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3909 2nd Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 12:18 p.m. a burglary was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 20 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/22)
Sick Person
At 5:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 420 Buckeye Street.
Chest Pain
At 9:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1615 16th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 2920 10th Street.
At 12:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 2020 Forest Avenue.
At 1:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Harrison Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 3:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 5:16 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1106 Baker Avenue.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 7:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 217 Chestnut Street.
Theft
At 7:56 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 1315 10th Street, reported a theft.