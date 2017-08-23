Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/22)

BOOKED: John Stevenson of Hutchinson on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $208 cash only. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $858 cash only. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $704.50 cash or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $363.50 cash or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Calvin Hinz of Lincolnville on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Allyssa M. Jackson on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Thomas Knox of Garden City for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Maxwell McAnnally of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $750 cash only.

RELEASED: Tyrone Clark of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, transferred to KDOC.