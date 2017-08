AUGUST 23, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: BRIEFCASE W/TRUCKERS ATLAS, DR. SCHOLL’S BLACK SLIP ON’S (9), MIRROR. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2014 SALEM HEMISPHERE 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. 928-503-9571

WANTED: AT&T CELL PHONE. 793-4993

FOR SALE: 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN PU 4WD W/EXTRAS 282-1293 AFTER 5PM

FOR SALE: 2004 MERCURY MONTERREY MINI VAN 793-6263

WANTED: HANDICAP RAMP FOR A MOBILE HOME. 566-7297

FOR SALE: 3 PIGLETS, 1 NEW TIRE 31/1050/15, 2 – 16″ CHEVY RIMS. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 1999 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER FOR PARTS. 816-689-7059 (HOISINGTON)

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE ROUND BALER 535, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS W/UPDATES, 2 HORSE TRAILER W/UPDATES. 785-885-8146

WANTED: FULL SIZE PLAY PEN, 2 CHILD GATES. 785-472-1204

FOR SALE: COUCH, WASHER & DRYER, BOAT, 1995 DODGE. 785-871-6080

FOR SALE: 2001 BUICK PARK AVE., 2 PAIR OF ECLIPSE SUN GLASSES, 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 653-2367

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES W/RIMS 33/12/.50/16 FROM A DODGE, BARTLETT PEARS, TOMATOES. 792-5636

FOR SALE: ROCKPORT DRESS SHOES (9-1/2), ELECTRIC KNIFE, VACUUM CLEANER, JEANS. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: DOGGIE DOOR. 282-0931

WANTED: 2008 OR NEWER YUKON OR BLAZER, 2004 OR NEWER CHEVY 1 TON DUALLY, LARGE ROUND GRASS BALES. 617-3944

FOR SALE: PLAY STATION W/2 GAMES 620-292-1070

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/6 CHAIRS, BEDROOM SET W/CHEST/DRESSER, ROCKING CHAIR. 792-2272 OR 587-3763

FOR SALE: CEDAR LINED CHEST, CHEST OF DRAWERS, 4 METAL CHAIRS. 617-5136

WANTED: ROUND BALES OF BROUGHAM HAY OR TRADE. 257-8711

FOR SALE: STAND MIXER, PRINTER. 617-5811

FOR SALE: 54 CALIBER BLACK POWDER GUN, TRACTOR TIRE 20.8/34, 2 – 1969 PU 1/2 TON & 3/4 TON. 785-650-1175

WANTED: 1997-99 FORD ALTERNATOR, 2 BED RAILS ON ROLLERS, 2 TIRES 225/60/16 282-7708

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

BEETLE’S 2ND HUGE SALE. LOCATED AT 325 MARLA, THE SALE STARTS FRIDAY AT 7AM UNTIL DARK AND AGAIN ON SATURDAY AT THE SAME TIME. NEW STUFF HAS BEEN ADDED SUCH AS AMMO, KNIVES, RIFLE, LOTS OF ARMY STUFF. ALSO FISHING POLES, TOOLS, DRILLS, WHATNOTS, BEDDING AND BOOKS. KITCHEN STUFF, ROTISSERIE OVEN, 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. AGAIN THE LOCATION IS 325 MARLA 2.2 MILES NORTH ON WASHINGTON TO ANTELOPE, 1 BLK WEST, SOUTH 2ND HOUSE ON THE WEST

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY