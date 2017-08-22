Workshop in Great Bend to address strategic planning and business vision

BUSINESS NEWS

A plan with no data is merely an opinion. Strategic planning is an organizational effort to set priorities and focus resources towards common goals. In this workshop you will learn options for identifying and organizing relevant data, approaches to establishing a shared vision, and methods to move your team or organization to action.

Produced outcomes are attributed to advanced planning. Our expert facilitator will provide individuals and teams with the framework for change. This workshop is geared towards business administrators, civic groups, executive directors, CEOs, small business owners, and individuals interested in developing a shared planned. Strategic direction provides the competitive advantage.

Registration is just $50.00 and includes all workshop materials and lunch. The workshop is from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Holiday Inn Express in Great Bend. Online registration is available now at www.goldenbeltcf.org/leadership with a September 8th deadline. A limited number of scholarships are available to nonprofit organizations in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County, Kansas.

Meet the Facilitator:

Joyce McEwen Crane, PhD, PCC, BCC, believes that a deeply discerning and flexible understanding of relationships and systems is one of the hallmarks of masterful leadership. Dr. McEwen Crane employs and teaches this and other skills in her work as a professional consultant and coach for businesses, foundations, community coalitions and nonprofits across the state of Kansas, for which she provides multiple organizational capacity-building strategies. Having owned two successful businesses, managed two counseling centers, and provided corporate training and curriculum development for several relationship-based programs in Kansas, Dr. McEwen Crane brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her work on the teaching and coach teams at the Kansas Leadership Center. She also serves as the Strategic Development Coordinator for the Community Engagement Institute of Wichita State University.

For more information about this event or Leadership Golden Belt contact Sue Cooper at Golden Belt Community Foundation by calling (620) 792-3000 or by email at sue@goldenbeltcf.org.

Golden Belt Community Foundation believes that leadership is a skill that continuously needs to be refined to propel and influence objectives. We provide you with several local opportunities to inspire you to be the solution. All events are open to individuals cultivating their leadership skills. Leadership Golden Belt workshops, events, and activities are all possible because of the endowment fund established by Kansas Health Foundation, for a community leadership program, at the Golden Belt Community Foundation.