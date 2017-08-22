Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.