Tuesday Mid-America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs’ quarterback situation has been near-flawless in two preseason games. Alex Smith has been the consummate veteran, Patrick Mahomes II has dazzled as a first-round draft pick and even third-stringer Tyler Bray has had his moments. It’s been enough to make Kansas City coach Andy Reid feel giddy about the position.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A sophomore linebacker at Kansas has been dismissed from the Jayhawks after being accused of threatening a woman with a handgun. Nineteen-year-old Maciah Long of Houston was charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and marijuana possession. Douglas County court records allege Long damaged or destroyed the woman’s television.

CHICAGO (AP) – Jorge Polanco hit his second three-run homer of the day as the Minnesota Twins scored six times in the second inning and routed the Chicago White Sox 10-2 to split a doubleheader Monday night. Brian Dozier added a three-run drive off Carson Fulmer during the rally, and Minnesota bounced back from a 7-6 loss in the opener.

UNDATED (AP) – The preseason Top 25 is out, led by Alabama, Ohio State and Florida State. Over the last 10 years, 38 percent of the teams that started the season ranked in the AP poll ended it unranked, which comes out to about 10 teams per season. That includes an average of two top-10 teams each year that drop out of the rankings altogether. The season begins on Saturday. From the Big 12, Kansas State is 20th, Oklahoma 7th, Oklahoma State 10th, West Virginia 22nd, Texas 23rd.