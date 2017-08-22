Sheriff: Kan. man dies after car travels through flooded KC road

MIAMI COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident blamed on the flooding in the Kansas City area.

Early Tuesday, deputies reported seeing a car northbound on U.S. 69 at 363rd Street drive through standing water, according to a media release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.

The car hydroplaned off the highway into a ditch of rushing water.

First responders found the vehicle about 45 minutes later approximately 150 yards south of where it originally went into the water.

No one was in the vehicle.

Just before 7:30 a.m., authorities recovered the body of Robert Dean Schoenhals, 56, Pleasanton, 75 yards from his car.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.