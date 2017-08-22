Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Historic flooding hits Kansas City again

by Leave a Comment

KANSAS CITY  — Portions of Kansas City are under a flash flood emergency after  storms brought over 7 inches of rain to Johnson County overnight, according a social media report from emergency management.

Early Tuesday, Indian Creek area at State Line did crest higher than it did in July when businesses were inundated and cars washed away, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands are without electricity, a number of roads are blocked and fire officials have worked to rescue many people from the high water. In addition to the blocked roads, a number of schools are delayed or closed Tuesday. A number of businesses are also closed, according to the National Weather Service.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *