Great Bend looking into a new HVAC system for Crest Theater

The heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the Crest Theater in Great Bend is the same unit that was installed when the building was constructed in 1950. Freon has been leaking from the air conditioner since last year, and more recently it was discovered the heating unit was not working correctly.

After a quick assessment by Professional Engineering Consultants, it was determined the system and boiler were not worth repairing for the long term, but Great Bend Building Inspector Lee Schneider says something needs to be done to the boiler now before winter and the cold weather arrives.

Schneider says early estimates show a new HVAC could cost around $350,000 in just equipment.

The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to have PEC develop a proposal for a design cost, but Schneider says creating a design would not start until next spring or summer if the city accepts the proposal. The design itself would take two to three months to complete.

Schneider also says finding the location for the condensing unit, or air condition remains a question too.

The Crest Theater sits on its property line as the whole building, meaning there is no room to place an outdoor unit unless the city was granted permission to use the south parking lot owned by Rosewood Services. Schneider says trying to place the unit on the roof could be physically difficult and would require a roof assessment to make sure the roof could handle the weight, an assessment that could cost $50,000.

Commonwealth Theater donated or deeded the Crest Theater to the City of Great Bend with a small yearly lease payment.