Great Bend clinging to the good in troubling times

Although ugliness has spilled out from both sides of the issue centered on Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch’s suspension, one sentiment has come across more and more. The majority of the community wants what is best for Great Bend, to see the town grow and prosper, and appreciates those people that serve to make the town better.

Referring to herself as Great Bend’s loudest cheerleader, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes was applauded for her efforts to bring entertainment and improve the city by Great Bend City Council member Mike Boys.

Mike Boys Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/boys-hayes.mp3

Hayes organized another Party in the Park on August 12 where hundreds of people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park for all-day family activities. Over 1,200 residents showed up for the concerts that evening.

Hayes says the city staff comes together for the event to benefit Great Bend.

Christina Hayes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/hayes-hayes.mp3

Couch was suspended in July after making claims of misconduct with city administration and since then community members have demanded more governmental transparency. Great Bend residents have protested both sides of the ongoing saga, but more emphasis is being put on protesting peacefully and not with threats.