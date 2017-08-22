Great Bend approves budget for 2018 with three mill increase

During a Great Bend City Council budget session, the council approved the addition of two positions at the Police Department and one position at the Fire Department over the next year. These additions reflected the three mill increase in the mill levy for the 2018 budget.

Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer says the maximum expenditures for city’s various funds in 2018 will be $25,791,399.

Shawna Schafer Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/schafer-.mp3

The amount of ad valorem tax for 2018 is $5,386,978. This amount is the computed levy limit that is allowed to be levied without an election. The budget was adopted, published, and Monday night the 2018 Budget Ordinance was accepted.

The general fund was budgeted for $17,039,700.