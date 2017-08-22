Free youth softball clinic offered Saturday, August 26

The Barton Community College softball team is offering a free clinic Saturday, August 26, at Cougar Field on the college campus. Designed to help each participant become a better all-around softball player in a rewarding and fun manner, participants will be introduced to the basic and fundamental skills of the game, work in small teams for an efficient learning environment, and receive coaching and tips from members of the Barton Softball team and coaching staff.

The clinic will be divided into two groups, a third through sixth grade level running from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a seventh through twelfth grade age group beginning at 1:00 p.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be relocated to the indoor facility located east of Cougar Field. For morning information contact the Barton Softball Office at (620) 792-9293 or (620) 792-9248, or visit www.BartonSports.com for a clinic flyer.