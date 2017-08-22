Cougar Soccer Results

bartonsports.com

Barton 5 Northeast 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team raced out to a three goal first half advantage in its season opener, cruising to a 5-0 victory Tuesday over Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Barton jumped out to the three goal lead off the foot of Roemer, getting the game winner from Toranosuke Abe, rattling the nets later on a penalty kick goal and before capping the first forty-five minutes putting away Jose Escobedo’s pass.

Sora Wakabayashi began the second half scoring finishing off Roemer’s dish with Ezra Armstrong helped complete the impressive Cougar opener in setting up Roemer for his fourth goal of the contest.

The Cougars will get a severe test in the early portion of the season in hosting two nationally ranked teams in this weekend’s Barton Classic. Barton will kick-off at 10:00 a.m. in each of its two matchups, beginning with No. 18 ranked Laramie County Community College on Friday and No. 6 Trinidad State Junior College in the Saturday matchup. In the high noon games each day, former Barton legendary head coach Oliver Twelvetrees brings his No. 11 ranked Eastern Florida State College squad to the pitch taking on Trinidad State on Friday before concluding the Classic on Saturday against Laramie County.

Admission to the weekend’s Classic is free to fans with live streaming and online statistics found at www.BartonSports.com.

Northeast Women 2 Barton 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team opened up the 2017 season Tuesday in Norfolk, Nebraska, taking a 2-0 loss to Northeast Community College.

Following a scoreless first half, the Hawks converted off a header from a corner kick for the game winner coming just outside the first five minutes of second half action before striking a free kick insurance goal ten minutes later.

Barton will look to get into the win column on Thursday as the Lady Cougars host the junior varsity squad from Central Christian College in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off at the Cougar Soccer Complex.