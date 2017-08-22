Cop Shop (8/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/21)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:45 a.m. residential burglary was reported at 1238 NE 160 Road in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/21)

Criminal Damage

At 8:55 a.m. report of tires on his vehicle being slashed was made at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 38.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:36 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 7.

Sick Person

At 9:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1717 Van Buren Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:29 a.m. Brit Spaugh Zoo, 2123 Main Street, reported someone cutting a hose and attempting to steal fuel.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:52 p.m. report of a gas meter leaning over was made at 1219 Washington Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 2:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1717 Van Buren Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:44 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley Street.

Theft

At 4:49 p.m. report of a subject using a credit card without permission was made at 6018 Hemlock Dr.

At 9:07 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported two unknown females attempting to steal items.

Diabetic Problems

At 11:06 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.