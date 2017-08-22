Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/21)

BOOKED: Maisha Allen of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Evelyn King of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving her sentence.

RELEASED: Lee Jacobs of Great Bend on all local charges to KDOC, transported to El Dorado Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Brandon Finnesy of Hays on all local charges to KDOC, transported to El Dorado Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: William Ellington of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, released after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Christopher Harper of Hays on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after receiving order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Brian Fellers on State of Kansas Parole A&D after receiving an order of warrant withdraw from the Kansas Department of Corrections.