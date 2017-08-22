4 out-of-state teens jailed after I-70 drug bust

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating five suspects from Illinois on drug charges.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, a Saline County deputy pulled over an eastbound vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 just east of Hedville, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The deputy reported a strong odor coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered three pounds of marijuana.

The deputy arrested five suspects including 18-year-old Solomon Stark; 18-year old Davon Reed; 18-year-old Davonte Day; 18-year-old D’Andre Perkins and 20-year-old James Perkins.