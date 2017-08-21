Tuesday Weather

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
