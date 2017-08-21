Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Groshardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore from Central Kansas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Great Bend who will talk about a new program called “Worksteps”.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will continue talk about the Crop Tour with the latest observations from Chip Flory, Brian Grete and crop tour scouts

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Home Front – Part 2”

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30- 10:00 Major League Baseball – Colorado Rockies @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”