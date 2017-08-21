Social media with last minute eclipse advice, fun

Kansas is counting down the minutes to the country’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918. The Most of Kansas will see only a partial eclipse on Monday. Social media is exploding with advice, instructions and fun.

More than 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Wichita and most of southeastern, central and northwestern Kansas. The peak of the eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.

Start and ending times for the eclipse across central and southeast Kansas. Find your exact time here: https://t.co/RYmICa2kj8 #kswx pic.twitter.com/QUPkr7r1Gs — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) August 21, 2017

Hostess has declared Golden CupCakes the official snack cake of the eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/dnCJx0yqPr — Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) August 21, 2017

#Eclipse2017 is today! For more info on totality in KS and safety tips, go here: https://t.co/iMECT6kiPJ. Don't forget your eclipse glasses! pic.twitter.com/PCVa6ki2S5 — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) August 21, 2017

If traveling across #Kansas to witness the #SolarEclipse2017 and need assistance please dial *47 to contact @kshighwaypatrol dispatch. — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 21, 2017