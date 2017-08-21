Sister Irene Hartman, 95, died Aug. 17, 2017, in the Dominican Sisters’ Convent Infirmary, Great Bend. Born Dec. 17, 1921, in Clonmel, as Germaine Hartman, Sister Irene was the daughter of the late Emil and Eva (Bull) Hartman. She was one of fourteen children. She entered the Dominican Sisters’ Community in Great Bend Sept. 9, 1935, and pronounced her first vows Aug. 17, 1939. She celebrated 75 years of religious profession in 2014.

Sister Irene gave over 35 years of her ministerial life to teaching in elementary parochial schools of Kansas and Nebraska. She was both teacher and principal in six of the 13 schools in which she taught grades three to eight. For the leadership team she was councilor, historian and secretary of the congregation and also worked in the congregational archives. Later in Larned, she ministered in pastoral care in the CD unit of St. Joseph Hospital and in parish ministry at Sacred Heart Church. She continued to serve Sacred Heart Parish as a minister to the elderly.

Sister Irene was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Sister Irene’s body will be brought to the hospitality area of the Dominican Chapel of the Plains, 3600 Broadway, Great Bend at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, where it will lie in state until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 with Rev. Warren Stecklein celebrating. The wake service will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the convent. Burial will be in the Sisters Resurrection Cemetery following the funeral Mass. Friends may call at the convent on Monday from: 9 a.m. until the time of the Wake, and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to service time. Memorials in honor of Sister Irene Hartman may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Dr, Columbus OH 43219-2098 or given securely on line at www.oppeace.org.

