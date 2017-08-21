North Washington Avenue to be closed for parts of two days

The Barton County Road and Bridge Department wants to inform everyone North Washington Avenue near Great Bend will be closed Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22 to begin an asphalt overlay.

The closure will be right at an intersection, so motorists can avoid the area between Northwest 50 Road and Northwest 30 Road. Those residents with houses in the two-block area will still be allowed access to and from their homes.

Barton County will open the road in the evening for through traffic. Workers will begin the overlay at 7:30 a.m. and try to be cleared out by 4:30 p.m. before the work traffic begins.