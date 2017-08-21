Monday Mid-America Sports Update

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – Pirates and Cardinals players used the afternoon before playing in the the Little League Classic to spend time with youngsters from around the world as part of the Little League World Series festivities in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said the sights around Lamade Stadium reminded him of his childhood when the Cardinals manager idolized big leaguers just like the hundreds of Little Leaguers stretched out before him Sunday do.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – Josh Bell homered and drove in four runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the Little League Classic. The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place. Sitting in the front rows were admiring Little Leaguers who got to mingle with the big league stars earlier in the day.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Cheslor Cuthbert homered and drove in three runs, Alcides Escobar also had three RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 to avoid a three-game sweep. Jason Hammel pitched six innings to earn his second win since June 19th.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) – It’s Bristol Motor Speedway and Kyle Busch practically owns the place. Busch swept the weekend for the second time in his career by winning the Monster Energy Cup Series race Saturday night. He also won in the Truck Series Wednesday night and the Xfintiy Series on Friday night.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Lexi Thompson got things going with a big rally and Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won key matches to help the U.S. beat Europe 16 1/2-11 1/2 in the Solheim Cup. Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory. The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament, also winning in Germany in 2015.