Dateline: Russell, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Leonard A. Funk Age: 88

Date of Death: August 17, 2017

Place of Death: Brookdale Assisted Living, Great Bend, Kansas

Date of Birth: August 2, 1929 at Barton County, Kansas

Parents Name: William and Lydia (Litzenberger) Funk

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Leonard married Mary Ann Younger July 19, 1951 at Galatia, Kansas.

A farmer and cattleman, Mr. Funk was a lifelong Barton County resident, residing in Russell the last few years.

He served during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Leonard was a member of United Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Milberger, V.F.W., Hoisington, American Legion, Russell, and was an inductee to the Kansas Auto Racing Hall of Fame. He was an avid, successful stock car racer, active in a circuit that covered several Midwestern states. Over the course of over 14 years of racing, he earned the call name, “Lenny Funk the Flying Farmer”.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Mary Ann Funk, of the home

Two sons: Dennis Funk and wife Sue of Galatia, KS

Dave Funk and companion Denise Schulte of Russell, KS

One daughter: Shirley Funk of Russell, KS

Seven Grandchildren: Richard Funk (Ann), Trish Martin (Jason), Jordan Funk, Jennifer Funk, Amy Kinderknecht (Justin), Heath Funk (Shannon), Taylor Funk

Seven Great Grandchildren: Aubree Martin, Ava Martin, Landon Funk, Lydia Funk, Lena Funk, Kyndall Kinderknecht, and Karsyn Kinderknecht

One Step Great Grandson: Kaden Thorne

Daughter-in-law: Glenda Funk, Hoisington

Three former daughters-in-law: Cindy, Brenda, and Rola

He was preceded in death by one son, Tim Funk; four brothers, Paul Funk, Raymond Funk, Rudy Funk, and Elmer Funk; and by one sister, Clara Baker.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Monday, August 21, 2017, at United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milberger

Officiants: Pastor Nancy Mitchell and Pastor Delvin Strecker

Prayer Service: 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2017, Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Galatia, Kansas, with Military Rites conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, KS, with the family present from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Memorial Fund: United Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Fairview Cemetery Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

