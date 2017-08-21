Georgia man guilty of transporting 10-pounds of meth in Kansas

COLBY —The Thomas County Attorney’s Office concluded a two-day jury trial Friday, according to a press release.

The defendant Francisco DeLira, 24, of Stockbride, GA., was charged with possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, which is a level 1 drug felony.

Thomas County Attorney Rachel Lamm and special assistant prosecutor Heather Alwin represented the state. Cheryl Stewart, Oakley, was defense counsel.

The crime took place Aug. 24, 2016, on eastbound Interstate 70 between exits 53 and 54 near Colby. Colby Police Officer Cole Andreasen stopped the Defendant’s vehicle for failure to use a turn signal when getting onto the highway and conducted an investigation that resulted in the discovery of 5 bags of methamphetamine totaling over 4,900 grams, or 10.9 pounds.

“I am proud of the hard work of the Colby Police Department.” Lamm said. “I would like to extend my gratitude to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Highway Patrol for their assistance in obtaining a conviction.”

Sentencing is set for Oct. 3. According to the Standard Kansas Sentencing Guidelines, a level 1 drug felony is punishable by a term of 138 to 204 months in prison at the Kansas Department of Corrections.