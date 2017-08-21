Gail Marie Miller passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at the age of 67, at Oschner Medical Center surrounded by the loving support of her family. She was born Dec. 15, 1949, at Great Bend, Kan., the daughter of Myron Mayse “Pete” and Nyla Jeanne (Shauers) Miller, and graduated from Great Bend High School in 1967. She lived in Great Bend and Medicine Lodge, Kan., where she was very involved in Girl Scouts, the Kayettes, and the Presbyterian Church. She married Robert L. Watson Oct. 20, 1979, at New Orleans.

Of all of her involvement, Gail was most proud of graduating in the top of her high school class and serving as the Youth Representative signer for the creation of the Great Bend Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary. Gail received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Kansas in 1971 and was a proud physical therapist who maintained her license and engagement in the health care community long after retiring from practice. Her professional highlights included being part of the creation of New Orleans’ Charity Hospital renowned burn unit and bringing her home health patients throughout New Orleans area a smile while they became stronger. Gail was a proud KU Jayhawk and a lifetime member of the KU Alumni Association. She is also registered member of the Cherokee Nation.

Gail enjoyed being an active member of the New Orleans community, never missing a Mardi Gras and participating in the parents organizations for St. George’s Episcopal School and Jesuit High School. Gail loved bringing a smile or a laugh to her friends and family and entertaining everyone with her culinary talents. She was known as someone who would happily volunteer for any job or task and a person who would sit next to you and spend time just talking.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Watson of the home; one son, Lance A. Watson and his wife Jessica L. of Lawrence, Kan.; and one brother, Ronald J. Miller of Hutchinson, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandparents, Frederick J. and Marion Shauers and Andrew and Ida Miller.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors of the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center and Oschner Hospital for the care and compassion they offered her and her family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend, Kan., with the Rev. Dr. Scott V. Solether officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials in Mrs. Miller’s name have been established with Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans in care of Bryant Funeral Home or to http://no-hunger.org/memorials-tributes/.