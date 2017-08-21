Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Donna Jean (Boyd) Evans, 88, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Richard Lee Evans, on August 12, 2017, at Cherry Village Assisted Living, Great Bend, Kansas.

She was born May 23, 1929, in Wahansa, Kansas, the only daughter of Oliver W. & Elsie Pearl (Reed) Boyd.

Donna Jean Estalene graduated from Kingman High School, Kingman, Kansas.

On October 29, 1950, she married Richard Lee Evans in Kingman, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2013.

A Hoisington resident since 1961, coming from Blackwell, Oklahoma. She worked in the lab at Central Kansas Medical Center and also serving the public at Walmart as a night time stocker.

A beautiful mother to three daughters; Jeanine Evans of Hoisington, Judith Evans and husband Kent Rich of Great Bend, and Kristine Depiesse of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren; and adoptive family, Gary Ummel and Candy Elsasser, and all the staff at Cherry Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver W. and Elsie Pearl (Reed) Boyd.

Per her wishes, there will be no services or public visitation as cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to Donna Jean Evans Memorial Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.