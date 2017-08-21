Dog rescued from weekend Kansas house fire

TOPEKA— Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a weekend house fire.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, three engine companies of the Topeka Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1241 SW High Avenue, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the two-story wooden frame home. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack keeping it confined to the home. A search of the structure revealed no occupants. They did rescue one dog from the structure.

Estimated dollar loss – $20,000.00, including $15,000.00 structural loss and $5,000.00 contents loss.

Kansas Gas Service, Westar Energy and the Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.