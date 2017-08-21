Cop Shop (8/18 – 8/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18)
Traumatic Injuries
At 10:44 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 300 W. Barton County Road.
Traffic Arrest
At 12:19 p.m. a subject was arrested at 56 Highway & Main Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and expired DL.
Theft
At 8:05 p.m. Macs Tee Box, 156 N. US 281 Highway, reported a theft.
8/19
Shots Fired
At 10:50 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 1804 NW 10th Avenue in Seward.
8/20
Injury Accident
At 2:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 561 N. US 281 Highway.
Warrant Arrest
At 7:37 p.m. a subject was arrested at 4201 8th Street on a warrant and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
