Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/18 – 8/20)

8/18

BOOKED: Randal Long of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Arthur Mulch of St. John on a Stafford County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tucker Trevino of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and driving with an expired DL, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jack Ochs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond at $200 or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Michael Elson for Stafford County serve sentence.

BOOKED: Evelyn King on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus D. Meadows on Barton County District Court warrants with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Randal Long of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington for a hold for court on Barton County District Court case after being seen in court and being transported back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Jack Ochs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with $200.

RELEASED: Dustin J. Turner on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

8/19

BOOKED: Cori Galliart of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. HPD case for DWS, bond set in lieu of $1,000 or 18-hour OR bond.

8/20

BOOKED: Caitlin Kline-Martin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Vanasse of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Steven Herren of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Rakel Ryan of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat, bond is set in lieu of $5,000 C/S. BTSO case for possession of controlled substance, DWS, no insurance, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Arthur Mulch of St. John on Stafford County District Court serve sentence after he served his time in full.

RELEASED: Caitlin Kline-Martin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: James Vanasse of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Michael R. Elson on Stafford County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Marcus D. Meadows on Barton County District Court warrants for serve sentence.