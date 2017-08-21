Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/18 – 8/20)

BOOKED: Randal Long of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.
BOOKED: Arthur Mulch of St. John on a Stafford County District Court serve sentence.
BOOKED: Tucker Trevino of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.
BOOKED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and driving with an expired DL, bond set at $100,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Jack Ochs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond at $200 or 48-hour OR.
BOOKED: Michael Elson for Stafford County serve sentence.
BOOKED: Evelyn King on Barton County District Court serve sentence.
BOOKED: Marcus D. Meadows on Barton County District Court warrants with a serve sentence.
RELEASED: Randal Long of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington for a hold for court on Barton County District Court case after being seen in court and being transported back to KDOC.
RELEASED: Jack Ochs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with $200.
RELEASED: Dustin J. Turner on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.
8/19
BOOKED: Cori Galliart of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. HPD case for DWS, bond set in lieu of $1,000 or 18-hour OR bond.
8/20
BOOKED: Caitlin Kline-Martin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: James Vanasse of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Steven Herren of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Rakel Ryan of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat, bond is set in lieu of $5,000 C/S. BTSO case for possession of controlled substance, DWS, no insurance, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Arthur Mulch of St. John on Stafford County District Court serve sentence after he served his time in full.
RELEASED: Caitlin Kline-Martin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: James Vanasse of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Michael R. Elson on Stafford County District Court serve sentence.
RELEASED: Marcus D. Meadows on Barton County District Court warrants for serve sentence.
