Barton County 911 to get new equipment

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the purchase of a new camera and intercom system outside the Communications Office door.

911 Director Dena Popp told the board the old system had become unusable.

Popp says the county received two bids from local vendors that were very similar in price, but added that the bid from Nex-Tech provided a bit more functionality.

Commissioners approved the purchase for $2,221.94. Nex-Tech will install both a security camera and intercom system that will be integrated in the County’s current security system.

