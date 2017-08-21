Area High School Football Schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GREAT BEND
9/1 @Coffeyville
9/8 @Hays
9/15 Wichita Northwest
9/22 @Dodge City
9/29 Wichita West
10/6 Wichita East
10/13 Liberal
10/20 @Garden City
LIBERAL
9/1 @Ulysses
9/8 Guymon, Okla.
9/15 Hays
9/22 @Wichita North (at Heights)
9/29 Garden City
10/6 Wichita Southeast
10/13 @Great Bend
10/20 @Dodge City
DODGE CITY
9/1 @Wichita West (at Northwest)
9/8 Wichita Southeast
9/15 @Wichita Heights
9/22 Great Bend
9/29 @Wichita South
10/6 Hays
10/13 @Garden City
10/20 Liberal
GARDEN CITY
9/1 @Wichita East (at South)
9/8 Castle View, Colo.
9/15 Wichita South
9/22 @Hays
9/29 @Liberal
10/6 @Wichita Northwest
10/13 Dodge City
10/20 Great Bend
HAYS
9/1 Scott City
9/8 Great Bend
9/15 @Liberal
9/22 Garden City
9/29 @Valley Center
10/6 @Dodge City
10/13 McPherson*
10/20 @Abilene*
10/27 Wamego*
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
HOISINGTON
9/1 @Kingman
9/8 @Collegiate
9/15 Hillsboro
9/22 @Washington County
9/29 Pratt
10/6 @Nickerson
10/13 Ellsworth*
10/20 Larned*
10/26 @Lyons*
LARNED
9/1@ Pratt
9/8 Smoky Valley
9/15 Hesston
9/22 @Halstead
9/29 @Nickerson
10/6 Phillipsburg
10/13 Lyons*
10/20 @Hoisington*
10/26 Ellsworth*
PRATT
9/1 Larned
9/8 @Haven
9/15 Nickerson
9/22 Lyons
9/29 @Hoisington
10/6 @Halstead
10/13 Hugoton*
10/20 @Holcomb*
10/27 @Kingman*
KINGMAN
9/1 Hoisington
9/8 @Hillsboro
9/15 @Halstead
9/22 Haven
9/29 @Independent
10/6 Hesston
10/13 Holcomb*
10/20 @Hugoton*
10/27 Pratt*
NICKERSON
9/1 Haven
9/8 Lyons
9/15 @Pratt
9/22 @Hesston
9/29 Larned
10/6 Hoisington
10/13 @Trinity Academy*
10/20 Collegiate*
10/27 @Clearwater*
HALSTEAD
9/1 @Smoky Valley
9/8 @Hesston
9/15 Kingman
9/22 Larned
9/29 @Hillsboro
10/6 Pratt
10/13 Haven*
10/20 Hutch Trinity*
10/26 @Sterling*
HAVEN
9/1 @Nickerson
9/8 Pratt
9/15 @Smoky Valley
9/22 @Kingman
9/29 Lyons
10/6 Hillsboro
10/13 @Halstead*
10/20 @Sterling*
10/26 Hutch Trinity*
HESSTON
9/1 Garden Plain
9/8 Halstead
9/15 @Larned
9/22 Nickerson
9/29 @Smoky Valley
10/6 @Kingman
10/13 @Hillsboro*
10/20 Southeast-Saline*
10/26 @Marion*
HILLSBORO
9/1 @Lyons
9/8 Kingman
9/15 @Hoisington
9/22 Smoky Valley
9/29 Halstead
10/6 @Haven
10/13 Hesston*
10/20 Marion*
10/27 @Southeast-Saline*
LYONS
9/1 Hillsboro
9/8 @Nickerson
9/15 Minneapolis
9/22 @Pratt
9/29 @Haven
10/6 Smoky Valley
10/13 @Larned*
10/20 @Ellsworth*
10/26 Hoisington*
SMOKY VALLEY
9/1 Halstead
9/8 @Larned
9/15 Haven
9/22 @Hillsboro
9/29 Hesston
10/6 @Lyons
10/13 Rock Creek*
10/20 Chapman*
10/27 @Clay Center*
OTHER 11 MAN TEAMS
LA CROSSE
9/1 Elkhart
9/8 @Colby
9/15 Washington County
9/22 Ellsworth
9/29 Sublette
10/6 @Stanton County
10/13 Ellis*
10/20 @Oakley*
10/27 @Plainville*
ELLSWORTH
9/1 Russell
9/8 Beloit
9/15 @Republic County
9/22 @La Crosse
9/29 Sacred Heart
10/6 Minneapolis
10/13 @Hoisington*
10/20 Lyons*
10/26 @Larned*
RUSSELL
9/1 @Ellsworth
9/8 Sacred Heart
9/15 @Southeast-Saline
9/22 @Minneapolis
9/29 Beloit
10/6 @Republic County
10/13 Norton*
10/20 Thomas More Prep*
10/26 Phillipsburg*
STERLING
9/1 Remington
9/8 @Sedgwick
9/15 Inman
9/22 @Moundridge
9/29 @Marion
10/6 Ell-Saline
10/13 @Hutch Trinity*
10/20 Haven*
10/26 Halstead*
TMP
9/1 @Abilene
9/8 @Ellis
9/15 Smith Center
9/22 @Plainville
9/29 Cimarron
10/6 Oakley
10/13 @Phillipsburg*
10/20 @Russell*
10/26 @Norton*
CENTRAL PRAIRIE LEAGUE
CENTRAL PLAINS
9/1 Victoria
9/8 @ Ness City
9/15 Otis-Bison
9/22 @ Kinsley
9/29 @ Canton-Galva
10/6 @ Little River
10/13 Ellinwood
10/20 @ St. John
10/26 Goessel
ELLINWOOD
9/1 Kinsley
9/8 @ Otis-Bison
9/15 @ Victoria
9/22 Ness City
9/29 @ St. John
10/6 Goessel
10/13 @ Central Plains
10/20 Little River
10/26 @ Canton-Galva
OTIS-BISON
9/1 @ St. John
9/8 Ellinwood
9/15 @ Central Plains
9/22 Victoria
9/29 Wallace County
10/6 @ Greeley County
10/13 Dighton
10/20 @ Triplains/Brewster
10/26 Hodgeman County
ST. JOHN
9/1 Otis-Bison
9/8 @ Kinsley
9/15 @ Ness City
9/22 Macksville
9/29 Ellinwood
10/6 Canton-Galva
10/13 @ Goessel
10/20 Central Plains
10/26 @ Little River
MACKSVILLE
9/1 Ness City
9/8 @ Victoria
9/15 Kinsley
9/22 @ St. John
9/29 South Central
10/6 @ Kiowa County
10/13 Skyline
10/20 @ Argonia/Attica
10/26 Fairfield
KINSLEY
9/1 @ Ellinwood
9/8 St. John
9/15 @ Macksville
9/22 Central Plains
9/29 Ness City
10/6 @ Satanta
10/13 Wichita County
10/20 South Gray
10/26 @ Spearville
NESS CITY
9/1 @ Macksville
9/8 Central Plains
9/15 St. John
9/22 @ Ellinwood
9/29 @ Kinsley
10/6 Spearville
10/13 @ South Gray
10/20 @ Satanta
10/26 Wichita County
VICTORIA
9/1 @ Central Plains
9/8 Macksville
9/15 Ellinwood
9/22 @ Otis-Bison
9/29 Logan/Palco
10/6 Bennington
10/13 @ Osborne
10/20 Lincoln
10/26 @ Solomon
OTHER 8-MAN SCHOOLS
STAFFORD
9/1 @ Norwich
9/8 Burrton
9/15 @ Central Christian
9/22 @ Oxford
9/29 @ Chase
10/6 Ashland
10/13 @ South Barber
10/20 Bucklin
10/26 @ Pretty Prairie
CHASE
9/1 @ St. John’s/Tipton Catholic
9/8 Wilson
9/15 @ Rock Hills
9/22 Sylvan-Lucas
9/29 Stafford
10/6 South Barber
10/13 @ Bucklin
10/20 Pretty Prairie
10/26 @ Ashland
WILSON
9/1 @ Rock Hills
9/8 @ Chase
9/15 @ Southern Cloud co-op
9/22 Tescott
9/29 Thunder Ridge
10/6 Northern Valley
10/13 @ Stockton
10/20 Lakeside
10/26 @ Sylvan-Lucas
PRATT-SKYLINE
9/1 South Barber
9/8 @ Central Christian
9/15 Pretty Prairie
9/22 Norwich
9/29 @ Argonia/Attica
10/6 @ South Central
10/13 @ Macksville
10/20 @ Fairfield
10/26 Kiowa County
KIOWA COUNTY
9/1 Minneola
9/8 @ Satanta
9/15 Ashland
9/22 @ Ingalls
9/29 Fairfield
10/6 Macksville
10/13 @ Argonia/Attica
10/20 South Central
10/26 @ Skyline
SPEARVILLE
9/1 Hill City
9/8 @ Hodgeman County
9/15 Minneola
9/22 @ Ashland
9/29 South Gray
10/6 @ Ness City
10/13 Satanta
10/20 @ Wichita County
10/26 Kinsley
HODGEMAN COUNTY
9/1 Wichita County
9/8 Spearville
9/15 Deerfield
9/22 @ South Central
9/29 @ Greeley County
10/6 Triplains/Brewster
10/13 @ Wallace County
10/20 Dighton
10/26 @ Otis-Bison
LITTLE RIVER
9/1 @ Centre
9/8 Bennington
9/15 Wakefield
9/22 @ Solomon
9/29 Goessel
10/6 Central Plains
10/13 @ Canton-Galva
10/20 @ Ellinwood
10/26 St. John
Leave a Reply