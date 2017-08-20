Sunday Mid-America Sports Update

CINCINNATI (AP) – Rookie Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes, solidifying his spot as the Chiefs’ primary backup, and three Kansas City quarterbacks threw for a score on Saturday night during a 30-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City (1-1) got a lot to like out of its offense overall and its top pick in particular. The Chiefs scored on each of their first five possessions for a 30-9 lead. Alex Smith was 8 of 9 for 83 yards with a TD, and Tyler Bray threw an 18-yard touchdown on his first play.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Trevor Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on Saturday night. Bauer (12-8) won his fifth straight decision – the longest winning streak of his career that started after a July 17 loss. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak. The Cardinals scored 11 runs in each of their two wins to start this series. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Jose Martinez homered in the ninth.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Terence Crawford stopped Julius Indongo in the third round Saturday night to become the undisputed world champion at 140 pounds. Crawford sent Indongo to the canvas with a right to the body in the last minute of the second round and just missed with a massive left hook before the bell. Midway through the third round, Crawford caught Indongo with a left hook to the body that put him down writhing in pain. Crawford (32-0, 23 knockouts) was in his home state for the fifth time in nine fights but for the first time in Lincoln.