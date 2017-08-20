Monday Weather

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.