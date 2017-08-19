Victim identified in Kansas homicide investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder scene and have identified the victim.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 15th and Topeka Blvd. in Topeka after report of an unresponsive man later identified as 44-year-old Kenneth Leray Vetaw, according to a media release. He had wounds consistent with being shot. Authorities have not confirmed how he died.

An investigation determined Vetaw was injured in the 1400 Block of SW Harrison, left that area on foot and died where first responders found him.

No additional details were released. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police.