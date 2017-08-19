Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.