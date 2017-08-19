Sunday Weather

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
