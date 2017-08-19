Saturday Mid-America Sports Update

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The United States swept the afternoon fourball matches to take a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead over Europe in the Solheim Cup at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Lizette Salas and U.S. newcomer Danielle Kang each won two matches, teaming to beat Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson 1 up for the Americans’ lone full point in the morning foursomes, then leading the U.S. to its first ever fourball sweep in the afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals have placed reliever Joakim Soria on the disabled list with a left oblique strain and recalled right-hander Kevin McCarthy from Triple-A Omaha. The 33-year-old former closer has had a roller-coaster season for Kansas City, compiling a 3.96 ERA in 53 appearances as the primary setup man for Kelvin Herrera.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Corey Kluber put together another Cy Young-worthy performance before leaving with a sprained right ankle Friday night, and Jay Bruce homered twice to help the Cleveland Indians rout the Kansas City Royals 10-1 in the opener of their three-game series. Jason Kipnis and Bruce took Ian Kennedy deep in the first inning, and Bruce added a three-run shot in the seventh to finish with five RBIs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Matt Carpenter homered in the second inning to send the St. Louis Cardinals on to an 11-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night. St. Louis has won 10 of their past 13 games despite losing three straight from August 13th through 16th.

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) – An NFL linebacker who had a New Jersey gun charge against him dropped says people started looking at him differently and accusing him of being a thug even though the case against him “was false.” Former Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Khaseem Greene’s lawyer says the gun charge was dropped last month because the man who said he gave Greene a weapon admitted he lied. Greene said Friday the legal trouble has been “probably the toughest time” of his life “emotionally and mentally.”