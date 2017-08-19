No smoke detector: 2 escape Kansas house fire

HUTCHINSON – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a Friday night house fire.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 336 South Lorraine for a report of a house on fire, according to a media release.

Arriving units encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-story home. Crews then proceeded with an aggressive interior attack.

Battalion Chief Rex Albright says that due to a quick response, crews were able to contain the fire to the front portion of the home.

Two people were home at the time of the incident and both were able to escape with no injuries. There wasn’t a working smoke detector in the home.

The home is deemed uninhabitable and the fire remains under investigation.