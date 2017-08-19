Monday USD 428 Budget Hearing Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

Barton County, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530-4613

August 21, 2017 7:30 a.m.

BUDGET HEARING

1. Call to Order of Budget Hearing / Roll Call Mr. Umphres

2. Recognition of Visitors at the Budget Hearing Mr. Umphres

3. Budget Hearing / Budget Approval Mr. Umphres

There will be a summative review of USD 428’s 2017-2018 budget, which was published in the Tribune on 8/11/17. The administration recommends approval / adoption of the FY 2017-2018 budget

4. Adjournment of Budget Hearing Mr. Umphres