Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

August 21, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the August 7, and the August 14, 2017, Regular Meetings.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of August 7, 2017, and ending August 21, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COMMUNICATIONS: Purchase of Replacement Camera and Intercom system:

-Dena Popp, 911 Director, solicited quotes to replace the camera and intercom system outside the Communications Office door. The bid best meeting the needs of the department was provided by Nex-Tech. For the quoted price of $2,331.94, Nex-Tech will install both a security camera and intercom system. It is noted that the security camera will be integrated in the County’s current security system. Ms. Popp will provide details.

B. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Barton County Planning Commission:

-The County has sought applicants for the Barton County Planning Commission.

The focus of the Planning Commission is to plan for the proper growth and

development of Barton County through the enactment of planning and zoning

laws for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare. Although all

applicants must reside in Barton County, the majority of members must be from

the unincorporated area. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will present an

application from Wilmer Wegele.

C. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Central Kansas Library System Board:

-The Central Kansas Library System supports library services in 17 counties in

Central Kansas: Barton, Cloud, Ellis, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Osborne,

Ottawa Pawnee, Phillips, Republic, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, and Smith

counties. The Central Kansas Library System Board meets twice a year to

conduct the business of the System, to approve the budget, any resolutions, the

system plan, and elect members to the Executive Committee. The Executive

committee meets monthly to conduct the general business of the System. The

County appointee must be a resident of the regional library system taxing

district, this is, within Barton County but outside the district of any local legally

established public library. Melissa Nech has applied for the four-year,

uncompensated term. Mr. Hathcock will present.

D. BOARD APPOINTMENTS: Memorial Parks Advisory Committee:

-The Memorial Park Advisory Committee is charged with advising and assisting

the Commission regarding the care and maintenance of the Barton County

Owned and Operated Memorial Parks and Cemetery. With not less than five,

nor more than seven members, there is one position open, terming in July, 2020.

Dale Phillips has applied for appointment. Mr. Hathcock will present.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-Barton County is participating in a Local Road Safety Plan that is being

administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). County

major collector routes are being studied by TranSystems to identify potential

safety improvements based on risk factors identified by the project. A Safety

Workshop with local officials will be held at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 23,

2017, at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main, Room 101, Great Bend,

Kansas, to discuss the preliminary results of the project. County officials may

attend this meeting.

B. APPOINTMENTS: –Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

AUGUST 21, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business

Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director; Donna Zimmerman, County

Clerk; and Carey Hipp, County Counselor

9:45 a.m. – Veterans Day Program at Golden Belt Memorial Park – Mick Lang,

Memorial Parks Advisory Board Meeting

10:00 a.m. – Memorandum of Understanding, Reinvestment Grant, Kansas

Department of Corrections – Todd Hadnot, St. Francis Community Services –

785.914.5244 – todd.hadnot@st-francis.org

10:15 a.m. – Carrying Over Fiscal Year Funding, Program Update, Agreement

with the City of Stafford and Stafford County, Monitoring Equipment – Marissa

Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

10:45 a.m. – Carrying Over Fiscal Year Funding – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director

11:00 a.m. – Annual Emergency Preparedness Grant – Amy Miller, Emergency

Risk Manager

11:15 a.m. – Agreement with Terracon for Pavement Investigation – Barry

McManaman, County Engineer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for August 24, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, August 28, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.