Deputies catch Barton Co. man with collectible coins, thousands of rounds of ammo

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug, theft and weapons charges.

On Thursday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped Stephen Mai, 33, of Ellenwood, for a traffic violation near Mayetta.

A caller reported a 2002 Honda DRV matching Mai’s vehicle description driving recklessly, according to a media release.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and arrested Mai on the scene.

During the arrest, deputies found a handgun that had been reported stolen. Mai also had in his possession, a large amount of substances believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana and other controlled substances. He had a large assortment of collectable coins and metals, firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition and other property.

Deputies booked Mai into the Jackson County Jail for the following charges: Possession and with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, criminal use of a firearm, unlawfully in possession of a prescription drug with the intent to distribute, and driving while suspended. Bond on Mai was set at $30,000.00.