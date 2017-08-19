Barton Community College will host two total eclipse events

Story by Micah Oelze-gobarton.com

A total solar eclipse will occur over the United States on Aug. 21, visible on a path from Oregon to South Carolina, crossing over northeast Kansas. Barton County is expected to experience 94 percent of a full eclipse at about 1 p.m.

In celebration of this spectacular event, the Barton Community College Planetarium will host a preview event with multiple viewings at 4, 5, 7 and 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Barton Planetarium. A viewing event will be held from 11 a.m.-2.pm. Aug. 21 on the lawn between the Union and Library on the college campus. These events are free and open to the public.

Those who attend the preview event can expect to learn how Solar and Lunar eclipses happen, hear the mythology surrounding eclipses and learn everything you need to know to safely see the astronomical event.

On the day of the eclipse, viewing attendees will gather on the lawn between the Union and Library at 11:30 a.m. The first 100 attendees will receive free eclipse glasses which allow people to view the event in a simple and safe manner. Staring at the eclipse without the proper protection is harmful to the viewer’s eyes. Sunglasses are not safe when it comes to viewing the eclipse. Astronomy Instructor Dr. Tim Folkerts is planning on having other safe methods of viewing the eclipse through techniques using small holes and mirrors.