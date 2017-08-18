Weekend Weather

Sunny, with a high near 96. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Leave a Reply