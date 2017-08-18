Siemens announces layoffs in Kansas

RENO COUNTY — Siemens announced Friday layoffs of 140 employees at their assembly plant 1000 Commerce Street, Hutchinson.

In a media release, the company reported business volume in Hutchinson through the 2018 fiscal year does not support the existing workforce level.

“While we remain strongly committed to the long-term viability of the U.S. wind market, a difficult decision has been made to adjust the workforce by about 140 employees, to be carried out in the fall.

As a reflection of the importance of Hutchinson to our business strategy moving forward, we announced our intention to pursue a capital investment at the plant that involves retooling an existing production line.”

Workers at Siemens’ 300,000-square-foot plant in Hutchinson assemble nacelles, which sit atop the wind tower, supporting the rotor and housing components for electric power generation, including the gearbox, the drive train and the control electronics. The plant opened in 2010.